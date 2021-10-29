DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper who just graduated from the training academy is now facing criminal charges in a deadly motorcycle crash in Boston early Friday morning.

State Police said 25-year-old probationary trooper Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the crash. He will be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

Investigators said Carr was off-duty, driving a woman in a Ford Explorer on Route 93 south just before 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, hit the median barrier and stopped perpendicular to traffic near the Freeport Street exit. He and the woman got out of the SUV after the crash.

Moments later, a motorcycle slammed into the Explorer. That driver, 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop, was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.

Carr was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what police said were “possible minor injuries.” His 24-year-old passenger had a minor injury.

Carr was released from the hospital and was booked at the South Boston barracks.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said Carr graduated from the academy last week and was assigned to the Westfield barracks. He was relieved of duty and fired.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in statement.

“Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”