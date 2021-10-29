Weather Alert:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor'easter
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth NH news, Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The body of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, killed when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser, was moved to a funeral home on Friday.

A line of officers saluted Sherrill as his casket was moved to a hearse for transportation from Concord to Dover. More first responders showed their respect by lining the procession route.

First responders line the procession route for NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill (WBZ-TV)

Sherrill died early Thursday morning after the crash on I-95 north in Portsmouth. He was working a construction detail while crews installed a rumble strip on the road when his cruiser was hit.  He was a father of three.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday.

“Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was a devoted family man who died while in the line of duty and in service to the state he loved,” Sununu tweeted Friday.

More than $100,000 has been raised to support Sherrill’s family so far. Click here to donate.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Sherrill started with Hooksett Police in 2001 and was hired by New Hampshire State Police in 2002.

“Staff Sgt. Sherrill was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate dedicated professional and a true family man,” State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff