By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston drivers may be seeing red…all over a new bus lane opening in Jamaica Plain. A stretch of Columbus Avenue from Jackson Square to Walnut Ave. will open a center-running bus lane on Saturday. Routes 22, 29, and 44 will use it.

This is the first center-running bus lane in New England.

There will also be new platforms at eight bus stops.

MBTA officials say it will provide faster and more reliable service to riders because it eliminates conflict with other traffic and parked cars. It could save riders four-to-seven minutes on the corridor.

