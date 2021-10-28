CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — A 66-year-old Worcester man died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 557 Southwest Cutoff.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was a 42-year-old Sudbury woman who was heading east in a Toyota Highlander.

“As the operator approached the Auburn/Worcester line she saw the pedestrian but was unable to stop in time,” police said. “After striking the pedestrian she ran over to assist the pedestrian who was unresponsive.”

Police are still investigating the crash.

 

