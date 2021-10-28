WORCESTER (CBS) — A 66-year-old Worcester man died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 557 Southwest Cutoff.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill Killed After Tractor-Trailer Hits Cruiser
Police said the driver was a 42-year-old Sudbury woman who was heading east in a Toyota Highlander.
“As the operator approached the Auburn/Worcester line she saw the pedestrian but was unable to stop in time,” police said. “After striking the pedestrian she ran over to assist the pedestrian who was unresponsive.”READ MORE: Boat Owner In July's Fatal Boston Harbor Crash Indicted For Involuntary Manslaughter
Police are still investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS: Boston Ranks Highly Among 'Best Places For Halloween'