WORCESTER (CBS) — A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Cumberland Avenue, where a tree company was cutting down trees.
The crane's stabilizers sunk into the grass and the crane tipped over, the fire department said.
The crane operator suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be hospitalized.
No one was inside the home at the time.