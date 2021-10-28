SCITUATE (CBS) — One day after a nor’easter hit Massachusetts, many homes and businesses on Cape Cod, the South Shore and Cape Ann are still in the dark. As of Thursday morning more than 300,000 customers were affected by power outages, down from a peak of half a million, and full restoration could take days.
According to data published by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, a handful of towns are 100% without power, while others are more than 90% dark.
Below is a list of towns where the majority of customers are still without power. You can check the latest on MEMA’s website (click the Data tab).
Cohasset (100% without power)
Hanson (100%)
Hingham (100%)
Pembroke (100%)
Rockland (100%)
Scituate (100%)
Lakeville (99%)
Norwell (99%)
Marion (98%)
Plympton (97%)
Abington (96%)
Carver (94%)
Bourne (91%)
Stoughton (90%)
Hanover (86%)
Marshfield (84%)
East Bridgewater (82%)
Rochester (80%)
Wareham (76%)
Falmouth (75%)
Whitman (75%)
Duxbury (74%)
Sandwich (73%)
Avon (71%)
Manchester (68%)
Orleans (68%)
Mattapoisett (66%)
Barnstable (64%)
Kington (61%)
West Bridgewater (60%)
Eastham (59%)
Wellfleet (57%)
Bridgewater (56%)
Rehoboth (56%)
Halifax (54%)
Weymouth (54%)
Chatham (53%)
Freetown (52%)