WBZ News Update For October 28, 2021Liam Martin and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

9 minutes ago

Boston Sixth In Ranking Of Best Halloween CitiesA new ranking reveals the best cities for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

1 hour ago

Ropes Mansion In Salem To Recreate 'Hocus Pocus' Set Through HalloweenThe Ropes Mansion in Salem will be decorated this weekend like it was in "Hocus Pocus."

1 hour ago

Boston University Suspends Fraternity Amid Sexual Assault InvestigationA Boston university fraternity is suspended for violating an order from school officials.

3 hours ago

It Happens Here: Wayside Country Store In Marlboro Keeps The Past In The PresentNot much has changed at Wayside Country Store in Marlboro over the last 100 years.

3 hours ago