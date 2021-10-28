NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Beginning in November, police in Nashua, New Hampshire, will be sporting body cameras.
“I welcome the use of body-worn cameras by our officers,” said Nashua Chief Michael Carignan. “This program will bring enhanced transparency, which further strengthens the trust and relationship between our community and our officers. It will ensure the highest level of accountability to Nashua citizens.”READ MORE: I-Team: Overdose Rate In Boston Jumps During COVID-19 Pandemic
The department has been considering the options for more than a year and has signed a six-year contract with Utility, Inc., to provide the cameras, which will be embedded in the officers’ uniforms.READ MORE: Franklin High School Student Discussing Homophobic Bullying Interrupted By Parent During Committee Meeting
The cameras will automatically record any time an officer is within 500 feet of a call to service, draws a handgun from a holder, runs, is jostled (as in a physical altercation), or activates sirens or lights on the police car. The camera will also activate if an officer lies flat for 10 seconds to notify all police that the officer is in need of assistance.MORE NEWS: I-TEAM: Correction Officers, State Police Are Off The Job Over Vaccine Mandate
“Body-worn cameras have been shown to promote de-escalation by both law enforcement officers and those they encounter,” the department said in a statement.