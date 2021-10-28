MELROSE (CBS) – Mayor Paul Brodeur is asking residents to stick to civil discourse as the community debates Halloween celebrations in Melrose Public Schools.

Melrose Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger told parents recently the district is working to “deemphasize” Halloween activities in the classroom. Instead, the district said it seeks hold fall activities to ensure that “all students and staff feel safe, included and represented.”

More than 2,500 people have signed an online petition urging the district to reconsider the decision, which has garnered national attention. The topic was debated during this week’s School Committee meeting, and parents in opposition are planning a costume drive on Melrose town common Thursday.

Brodeur released a letter to the community on Thursday, saying that disagreement is welcome. But the mayor urged people to refrain from personal attacks.

“I am not saying that folks cannot question those decisions or disagree; rather I am saying that the passion, professionalism, and commitment of Dr. Kukenberger and her leadership deserve our respect,” Brodeur wrote. “Our debates should reflect that. The personal attacks on Dr. Kukenberger and the use of photos of her family are simply wrong and need to stop – whether they come from within Melrose or from outside our community.”

Brodeur asked members of the community to “take down the temperature and make sure our conversations are respectful, informed, and substantive.”