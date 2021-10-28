BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,432 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 793,137. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,589.
There were 101,481 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.69%.
There are 528 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 140 patients currently in intensive care.