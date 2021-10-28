BOSTON (CBS) — The owner and driver of the speedboat that crashed on the Boston Harbor last July and killed 27-year-old Jeanica Julce has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the news on Thursday.
Ryan Denver, 38, was operating his 37-foot-long speedboat when he hit a day marker buoy at around 3 a.m. on July 17. The boat then sank, sending all eight people on board into the harbor.
While Denver and six others survived, dive teams pulled Julce’s body from the water around 10 a.m. that day.
An arraignment for Denver is scheduled for November 19.
“Jeanica was a vibrant young woman with a beautiful life ahead of her. She deserved better than to lose everything because of another individual’s recklessness,” Rollins said in a statement. “That her life ended in this manner is heartbreaking.”
Along with involuntary manslaughter, Denver was indicted on counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.