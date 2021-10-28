MARION (CBS) — A black bear was spotted by Marion Police on Thursday on County Road near the border of Marion and Wareham.
Officials issued a warning to residents around 11 a.m.
They said if you encounter the bear, try to stay calm and do not run away or approach it.
“It is best to bring in bird feeders, secure your trash, keep dogs leashed and never let dogs chase or interact with bears,” wrote Marion Police in a Facebook post.
Earlier this year, a black bear nicknamed ‘Boo Boo’ was seen in Marion, along with other towns in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, it is believed he died after being hit by a car in Marion.