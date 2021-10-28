Brandin Cooks Seemingly Unhappy With Texans' Plans; Should Patriots Pursue Reunion With Receiver?Brandin Cooks might be kind of sick of being a Houston Texan.

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit Chargers On HalloweenThe Patriots have to head out west and play one of the most promising teams in the AFC.

Mac Jones Has A Stern Message To Young Trick-Or-Treaters"If you're supposed to take one, kids, only take one," Jones said. "Don't take more than one."

Panthers Score Four Unanswered Goals To Beat Bruins 4-1Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in his third consecutive start.

Montrezl Harrell Helps Wizards Beat Celtics 116-107The Celtics are now 2-3 to start the season.