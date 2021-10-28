BOSTON (CBS) — Ready to get in the Halloween spirit? Boston is one of the best cities to celebrate the spooky season, according to a new ranking.

WalletHub ranks Boston sixth on its list of “2021’s Best Places For Halloween.” Finishing first was New York, followed by Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and San Francisco.

The ranking was based on a number of metrics including trick-or-treater friendliness, an area in which Boston scored well, number of costume stores per capita and the average price of a Halloween party ticket.

$10.1 Billion: That’s how much Americans plan to spend on #Halloween this year. We ranked the top places to celebrate the holiday without frightening your wallet: https://t.co/qtG0USygZu pic.twitter.com/LDMK55ntZc — WalletHub (@wallethub) October 25, 2021

The study found that Boston may not need to go overboard when it comes to stocking up on Halloween candy to hand out. The city had one of the lowest percentages of potential trick-or-treaters, WalletHub determined.

Boston residents are encouraged to trick-or-treat safely this year. Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission shared some tips to protect those celebrating Halloween from the coronavirus.

“Wear masks and encourage your children to wear masks underneath their Halloween masks,” The Boston Public Health Commission said. “This will protect your children without getting in the way of their costumes.”