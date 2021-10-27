BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A driver ended up trapped in her SUV when a tree and wires fell onto her car in Barnstable during the nor’easter overnight.
The unidentified 31-year-old woman was driving on Route 6A around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the storm brought down a tree and power lines around her car.
The fire department said she wasn’t hurt but she couldn’t get out of the SUV so she called for help.
It took about 20 minutes to get the wires secured and the tree cleared away.
The fire department said there was “moderate damage” to the SUV.