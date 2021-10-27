DUXBURY (CBS) – The residents of Duxbury are dealing with a big mess in the town after the Nor’easter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Duxbury’s streets were like an obstacle course Wednesday, with trees in the road and trees on wires, on decks, on cars and even on rooftops.

Laurie Gibbons’s husband was in bed when a tree fell on the roof, right over his bedroom.

“All of the sudden, he started screaming and then the ceiling came down.” He was OK.

In Pembroke, a swath of trees were uprooted and fell onto the roof just above an 18-month-old’s bedroom. He is also OK, but his father, James Kalianiotis, has questions.

“Is it structurally safe with the weight of the trees being on top of the roof?” he asked.

As for the Gibbons, they moved to a safer spot.

And area residents may have to wait for power to be restored.

“This isn’t gonna be a quick restoration for power. They could be in for a long haul. It could be days; it could be up to five days. I’m not an expert on power, but just looking around, this is a long-haul event,” said Deputy Chief Rob Reardon of the Duxbury Fire Department.

“We slept in the cellar. Well, we didn’t sleep. We sat in the cellar.” Gibbons said.