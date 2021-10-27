SCITUATE (CBS) — Scituate town officials said Wednesday’s storm brought some of the strongest winds they’ve experienced in years, leaving nearly the entire area without power. At one point, winds ranged from 87 to 93 miles per hour.

But some people are making the best of it.

Arthur Dauwer and his wife Sue had the same idea as many other Scituate residents Wednesday night, making their way to Hibernian Tavern, a beacon of light along Front Street.

“We’re glad they’re open because there aren’t many options in Scituate tonight,” resident Arthur Dauwer said.

The majority of residents were left without power, thanks to strong winds toppling over trees and power lines over the past 24 hours.

“I didn’t feel like we got a whole lot of rain, but the wind was crazy and insane. The neighbor’s yard got hit by a tree,” Lauren Lepage said.

Town officials said Wednesday night their main goal remains clearing up the roads, and residents most likely won’t have their power restored until Friday at the earlier.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker toured damage in the area and reminded residents to stay patient as crews get started.

“We’re going to continue to do all we can to help the utilities get their work done, so they can help get people back up and operational as soon as possible,” Baker said.

Town officials also reminded residents due to safety concerns line crews will not be able to begin working here in Scituate until winds die down below 35 miles per hour.