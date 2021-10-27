FOXBORO (CBS) — It’s Halloween week, so the New England Revolution got into the spirit of the season on Tuesday.

Revs players were decked out in some pretty impressive Halloween costumes when they arrived at the team’s training center in Foxboro on Tuesday. New England is preparing for Wednesday night’s home tilt against the Colorado Rapids.

The Revolution are locked into finishing the season strong with only two games left and the MLS points record within their grasp, but Tuesday was the continuation of an annual tradition in New England. And while there was no official vote for best costume, the unofficial winner on Tuesday was Arnor Traustason.

There were plenty of scary clowns and even a werewolf. Teal Bunbury was on the search for some Blues Clues. There were a few video game characters and even a Bill Belichick.

But Traustason stole the show as the native of Iceland arrived in full Viking gear.

Backup goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who was dressed as Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation, was impressed by Traustason’s costume. Though he questions if it is actually a costume or part of Traustason’s usual rotation.

“That was right up there,” Knighton said of the Viking costume. “I think that’s just what he sits around and eats dinner with on Sundays.”

Knighton said he actually has a better costume planned for Halloween, but he didn’t want to spoil the secret for his kids and those who live on their block. He surprisingly had to do some explaining about his Tuesday costume. Apparently, some of his younger teammates didn’t know about the iconic character from the National Lampoon classic.

“It’s kind of wild, but I guess that is what happens when you’re the oldest guy in the locker room and you have all these young kids,” said Knighton.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner also had to go with a backup on Tuesday. One that did not fit him too well.

“I was supposed to have a Squid Game jump suit but unfortunately it was a little backordered,” he explained. “So I had to wear one of my girlfriend’s Halloween costumes, so it was a little tight. It was a Fortnite character. Since I’m always playing Fortnite with Andrew [Farrell] in my free time, she thought I might spend a little more time with her.”

Which costume was your favorite? #NERevs pic.twitter.com/t2X3hSMJKe — s – New England Revolution (@NERevolution) October 26, 2021

Their Halloween costume party is one of the club’s favorite days of the year.

“It’s great. It’s good banter,” said Knighton. “That’s what yields a good team, is guys being able to come in and be themselves and joke around with the group in the locker room. We have a game [Wednesday], but you have to have a lighter side of it too.”

While they arrived in style — some more than others — on Tuesday, it was all business once the Revs lost the costumes and took the practice pitch. Their focus quickly swung to the Rapids — and some MLS history. With a win on Wednesday, New England can set a new MLS points record.

