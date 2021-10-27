QUINCY (CBS) – Part of the roof of an apartment building in Quincy was ripped off Wednesday morning during the nor’easter.
A massive chunk of the top of the O’Brien Towers on Bicknell Street came crashing to the ground.
PHOTOS: October Nor’easter Damage
Pieces of the building covered the ground in the parking lot.
Roger Westhaver lives in the complex. He was stunned by what he saw.
“I kept saying ‘The sky is falling, the sky is falling,’” he said. “It’s like another world this happening. It seems like it happens somewhere else, it never happens in your neighborhood. But when it does, wow.”
Part of a balcony railing was damaged as the roof fell.
Westhaver said several residents have water damage in their apartments.
“It’s an emergency situation here for sure,” he said.