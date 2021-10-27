MILTON (CBS) – A Milton family is feeling fortunate despite a large tree falling onto their home early Wednesday morning during an October nor’easter.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Gulliver Street. The tree landed right above a bedroom where a 3-year-old was sleeping.
Homeowner Colleen McCarthy and her family moved into the house only three weeks ago.
“I’ve never been in an earthquake, but that was my first reaction. Our whole house shook. We heard a crack. It really did. It felt like an earthquake,” McCarthy said.
Fortunately the tree did not go through the roof and no one was hurt. The building inspector responded and said it was safe for the family to remain in the home.
“My first reaction is I’m just happy everyone is OK. I have three kids. Everyone is safe, and really at this point that’s all we can ask for,” McCarthy said.