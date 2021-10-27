Roger Goodell's Excuse For Secrecy In Washington Investigation Is Preposterous And InsultingEven for Roger Goodell, this is a shocking new low.

New England Revolution Players Arrive To Practice In Some Incredible Halloween CostumesThe New England Revolution had plenty of Halloween spirit on Tuesday, showing up to practice decked out in some pretty impressive costumes.

Report: Xander Bogaerts Plans To Opt Out Of Red Sox Contract After 2022 SeasonXander Bogaerts plans to use his opt-out clause following the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.

Patriots Need To Attack Chargers On The GroundThere is one one notable area that the Patriots may be suited to capitalize in Sunday's game, and that's on the ground.

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday after the 34-year-old was charged with assaulting a woman outside a Milton home.