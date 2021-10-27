DUXBURY (CBS) – A nor’easter tore through Massachusetts early Wednesday morning, leaving more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power in what quickly became a storm to remember for many people.

PHOTOS: October Nor’easter Damage

Widespread tree damage and power outages have been reported on the South Shore and Cape Cod.

The Duxbury Fire Department said it responded to over 90 calls over a 12-hour span during the storm.

About 91% of Duxbury had no power as of Wednesday morning. People were asked to stay off the roads due to extensive tree limbs on the roads.

Video taken by Harry Green in Brockton shows a transformer fire and explosion on Washington Ave. and Pine Street.

Green said he heard a boom and ran to a neighbor’s house to alert them that trees were on fire. A short time later a large boom can be heard and sparks flew.

More than 40 streets in Plymouth were blocked and at least six trees went through or on top of homes. The fire department said utility poles snapped and power was knocked out in more than 80% of town.

A small plane at the New Bedford Regional Airport was damaged Wednesday morning.

The front end of the aircraft was smashed in and up against a fence outside of the airport. There was also damage to the wing.

In Milton, a tree fell onto a home on Gulliver Street. It landed just above a bedroom where a 3-year-old was sleeping, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Cohasset has also been hit hard by the nor’easter. The storm toppled a press box, washed boats aground, and knocked out power to 100% of the town.

Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon said power crews were in place in areas where the worst conditions were expected. Crews had to wait until conditions were safer before they could begin restoration efforts in many areas.