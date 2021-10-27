Weather Alert:Nor'easter Brings Heavy Rain, High Winds, Possible Flooding And Power Outages
By CBSBoston.com Staff
COHASSET (CBS) – Powerful winds from an overnight nor’easter caused damage throughout Cohasset and left the town 100% percent without power Wednesday.

Winds knocked the press box at Cohasset High School’s Alumni Field completely over.

The press box at Alumni Field in Cohasset was blown over in the nor’easter. (Image Credit: Cohasset Police)

Police said the press box is a total loss.

In Cohasset Harbor, multiple boats ran aground as winds continued to whip into the daylight hours.

Overall, nearly 500,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses were left without power, including all of Cohasset. There is no estimate yet for when power will be restored.

