COHASSET (CBS) – Powerful winds from an overnight nor’easter caused damage throughout Cohasset and left the town 100% percent without power Wednesday.
Winds knocked the press box at Cohasset High School’s Alumni Field completely over.
Police said the press box is a total loss.
In Cohasset Harbor, multiple boats ran aground as winds continued to whip into the daylight hours.
#Cohasset Several boats aground in Cohasset Harbor. Winds still very strong. pic.twitter.com/EwuFuJwPt8
— Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 27, 2021
Overall, nearly 500,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses were left without power, including all of Cohasset. There is no estimate yet for when power will be restored.