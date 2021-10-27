BOSTON (CBS) – The nor’easter brought hurricane force winds and very intense gusts to eastern Massachusetts early Wednesday, especially on the Cape and Islands and the South Shore.
It was so bad at one point, the National Weather Service asked people in that part of the state to stay off the roads and stay home.
The highest wind gust came in at 94 miles per hour in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard. A category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph.
Here’s a list of the peak wind gusts from the nor’easter:
Edgartown 94 mph
Martha’s Vineyard 88
Scituate 87
Duxbury 84
Wellfleet 83
Dennis 82
Truro 80
Woods Hole 79
Hull 78
Rockport 78
Chatham 76
Nantucket 70
Logan Airport 59
Fenway Park 51