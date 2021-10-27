Report: Xander Bogaerts Plans To Opt Out Of Red Sox Contract After 2022 SeasonXander Bogaerts plans to use his opt-out clause following the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.

Patriots Need To Attack Chargers On The GroundThere is one one notable area that the Patriots may be suited to capitalize in Sunday's game, and that's on the ground.

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday after the 34-year-old was charged with assaulting a woman outside a Milton home.

Some Jets Players Were Bothered By Patriots Running Up The ScoreThe Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren't one of those things.

Seahawks Probably Wish They Went With Cam Newton Over Geno SmithGeno Smith's third straight dud makes you wonder if the Seahawks wouldn't have been better off pursuing Cam Newton.