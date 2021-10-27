BOSTON (CBS) — Heavy rain and wind continue this Wednesday as the Nor’easter impacting Massachusetts underwent bombogenesis dropping in pressure by 24 mb in a 24 hour period.

Due to this quick drop, winds intensified with peak gusts topping over 80 mph in many spots before sunrise. The highest wind gust was in Edgartown, where it hit 94 miles per hour.

The gusts led to widespread tree damage and massive power outages.

Fortunately, the high tides are astronomically low. So, coastal flooding concerns are minimal Wednesday, despite the persistent onshore wind pushing rough surf and waves into our coast. Still, pockets of minor flooding and beach erosion are possible.

Despite the core of the strongest wind/rain behind us… expect slow travel improvements. roads are still covered with leaves, pine needles, and trees branches/limbs… plus many communities are without power, so traffic lights will be out. #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/hJOpKAJhPp — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) October 27, 2021

These winds also brought down leaves that exacerbated flooding concerns as they cluttered storm drains. As rain continues early Wednesday, the risk of street flooding and ponding will continue, but it’s relatively lower on the list of impacts. Up to an additional one inch of rain is possible on Wednesday. Luckily, no major flooding has been reported as of Wednesday morning. Still, take precautions if you head outside.

Here’s what you can expect:

Wednesday morning:

• Finally, we start to get some improvement

• We are left with light to moderate pockets of rainfall, flooding concerns much lower to non-existent

• Winds will be lowering from their peak overnight but they will still be very strong and damaging. Tree damage and power outages are still possible but peak wind gusts will be closer to 50 mph by midday, rather the 80+ we saw overnight. Wind directions will change from northeast to more northerly.

• Travel conditions slowly improve throughout the morning.

Wednesday afternoon:

• The cleanup begins. Light rain and drizzle continues but no significant rainfall

• Winds continue to lower each hour. By 5 p.m. the peak gusts at the coast are closer to 40 mph (lower inland) and largely below damaging levels.