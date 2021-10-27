Weather Alert:Nor'easter Brings Heavy Rain, High Winds, Possible Flooding And Power Outages
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) –Ferry service was suspended on Tuesday because of the nor’easter.

The MBTA says the Charlestown ferry and Hingham/Hull ferry will both be out of service through the day on Wednesday.

The steamship authority says cancellations may also continue through Wednesday for the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket services if the winds don’t calm down.

