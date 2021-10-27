HINGHAM (CBS) — Ferry service to and from Hingham will be suspended again on Thursday.
The MBTA said the Nor’easter made a boat slam into the commuter boat dock in Hingham on Wednesday morning, causing damage to the dock.
Ferry service was suspended Tuesday and Wednesday for the Hingham commuter stop due to the storm.
Officials were optimistic that the repairs could be completed by Thursday morning, but they decided to suspend operations since the repairs weren’t going to be done in time.
“Hingham Ferry service is suspended on Thursday, October 28, while we make repairs to the Hingham Dock,” said the MBTA on Twitter. “Ferry service to Hull will operate as scheduled. Customers can use our trip planner for alternate service options: http://mbta.com/trip-planner“