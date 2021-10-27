BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,274 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 791,705. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,577.
There were 91,857 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%.
There are 528 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 134 patients currently in intensive care.