BOSTON (CBS) – The head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center will have to pay a $5,000 fine for sleeping instead of performing a procedure.
In November 2016, Dr. Tony Tannoury left an operating room before the start of an emergency ankle surgery. He went to his car to eat something, but he fell asleep and missed the surgery.
On top of the fine, the Board of Registration in Medicine ordered Tannoury to complete five continuing education credits in professionalism and to review regulations for supervising residents.