BOSTON (CBS) – As of Tuesday, 848 Boston employees are not in compliance with the city’s vaccine mandate, which Acting Mayor Kim Janney announced in August.
Enforcement for Phase 1 employees – those who work with the elderly and children – began Oct. 12, and 642 employees have not complied with the mandate. This is down from more than 800 employees who were placed on leave earlier in October.
Enforcement of Phase 2 employees began Tuesday, and 206 are out of compliance.
The mandate states that to be in compliance employees must either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a weekly, negative COVID-19 test. Employees who do comply with the mandate are placed on unpaid leave.
There are approximately 18,000 people who work for the city of Boston.