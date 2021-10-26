By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren’t one of those things.

Nevertheless, in the wake of Sunday’s 54-13 thumping at the hands of Bill Belichick’s team, some Jets were left with a sour taste in their mouths.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, offensive lineman Morgan Moses said that he and some of his teammates were “bothered” by the Patriots “running up the score.”

Morgan Moses said he & others were bothered by #Patriots running up the score — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2021

That was a more definitive statement than defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins’ ambiguous postgame comments when asked about the Patriots continuing to throw the ball downfield despite the large lead.

Sheldon Rankins on what he was thinking when the Patriots were throwing in garbage time: “Probably some things I’m not going to say … but it’s our job to stop it.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/59HmfUYpt3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 24, 2021

Notably, while leading 41-13 early in the fourth quarter, Mac Jones threw deep up the left sideline for Kendrick Bourne, who hauled in a 46-yard reception and came down just one yard shy of the end zone.

J.J. Taylor scored on the next play.

Jones then came out of the game for the next Patriots possession, and backup Brian Hoyer likewise threw deep up the left sideline, this time to N’Keal Harry. Defensive back Javelin Guidry had a good chance to win the jump ball, but Harry snatched the ball out of the air to make a 28-yard reception.

Once again, Taylor scored on a 1-yard run shortly thereafter.

Of course, the first of those plays came with just under 10 minutes left in the game, and the second involved backups. It wasn’t exactly an overwhelming case of poor sportsmanship by any means, as the Patriots have a lot of things they’d like to figure out during live game situations. They had only been averaging 21 points per game heading into Sunday, they have a rookie quarterback, and there clearly remains a lot of work to do for the offense.

The Jets … the Jets came off their bye week, allowed a quick touchdown, went three-and-out, allowed another touchdown, missed a field goal, then fell behind 17-0. They ought to be more concerned with the first quarter of Sunday’s game rather than the fourth. Alas, some feelings have been hurt, and the 1-5 Jets won’t have the opportunity to punch back against the Patriots until next year.