BOSTON (CBS) – A person was hit by a school bus and left seriously hurt in Mattapan Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Walk Hill Street, according to Boston Police.
Officers shut down the street as the person was rushed to the hospital.
Boston Police are investigating after a person was hit by a school bus in #Mattapan just before 7 a.m. Police say the person has serious injuries. @wbz pic.twitter.com/prpnEvrI9j
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 26, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.