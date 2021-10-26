Weather Alert:Nor'easter To Bring Heavy Rain, High Winds, Possible Flooding And Power Outages
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A person was hit by a school bus and left seriously hurt in Mattapan Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Walk Hill Street, according to Boston Police.

Officers shut down the street as the person was rushed to the hospital.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

