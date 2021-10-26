Jaylen Brown Delivers Early Dunk Of The Year Candidate With Posterizing Slam Over Miles BridgesJaylen Brown put the exclamation point on an exciting Celtics overtime win over the Hornets with a posterizing slam dunk against Miles Bridges.

Tom Brady Admits He's Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: 'I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again'Tom Brady is officially OUT on cold weather.

Jayson Tatum Scores 41 Points As Celtics Beat Hornets 140-129 In OTThe Boston Celtics beat Charlotte 140-129 on Monday night, handing the Hornets their first loss of the season.

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The WeekAfter leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32.

Mac Jones Eats Steak, Spaghetti And Eggs For Breakfast On Game DaysNo matter the hour of the day, Mac Jones will be eating spaghetti, steak and eggs before games.