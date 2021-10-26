BOSTON (CBS) – An adult pedestrian was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Walk Hill Street, just off Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston Police.
Officers shut down the street as the person was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
A woman who lives in the area and did not want to be identified said the victim appeared to be a woman walking her dog.
“I just heard the thud from the lady being hit, ran to my window, called 911. It was just sad seeing all that blood and her dog across the street. That’s how I kind of recognized who it was when I saw the dog,” she told WBZ-TV.
The driver of the bus has been located. The bus did not belong to Boston Public Schools, but authorities are not identifying the bus company yet.
Boston homicide detectives are involved in the “very active investigation,” police said.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.