BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. on Walk Hill Street, just off Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston Police. She was identified by her fiance as 47-year-old Jennifer Formichelli.

Officers shut down the street as Formichelli was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Formichelli was walking her two dogs at the time. Neighbors said one stayed by her side, and the other ran home, alerting neighbors.

“I just heard the thud from the lady being hit, ran to my window, called 911. It was just sad seeing all that blood and her dog across the street. That’s how I kind of recognized who it was when I saw the dog,” a woman told WBZ-TV.

Fillmore Parris was engaged to Formichelli.

“I just got up this morning and her car was still here which was strange because she’s usually at work at this time,” he said.

Parris rushed to the hospital when he found out. “The doctor came and I was like ‘just give it to me straight, is she alive?’ and he said no. I sat there with her for like an hour, holding her hand, it was just getting colder and colder and it’s just not what I expected when I woke up this morning.”

He said Formichelli was an English teacher, loved her pets and her family. “She was just an all-around good person.”

“I’m sad but I’m just getting increasingly angry,” Parris said. “I don’t care if you’re driving a tank, you know if you’ve hit somebody, especially somebody that is as visible as her, running with two dogs.”

The driver of the bus has been located. The bus did not belong to Boston Public Schools, but authorities are not identifying the bus company yet.

Boston homicide detectives are involved in the “very active investigation,” police said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.