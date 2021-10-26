BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to safety, you won’t find a better region to live than New England.
WalletHub released its list of Safest States in America on Tuesday, and all six New England states were ranked in the Top 10.
The list weighs 55 factors across the categories of personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.
Vermont was No. 1, Maine came in second, and New Hampshire was third. Connecticut was No. 6 on the list, followed by Massachusetts and Rhode Island at seventh and eighth, respectively.
Louisiana was ranked the least safe state to live.