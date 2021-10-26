WASHINGTON (CBS) – The first Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday.

An FDA advisory committee is meeting to discuss whether to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Early data from Pfizer shows their pediatric shot, which is a smaller dose, is more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of coronavirus.

Children are less likely than adults to get seriously ill from Covid-19, but hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among this age group.

Pfizer says its trials showed mostly mild side effects and no cases or myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation that has been reported after the mRNA vaccines.

“I’ve had a chance to look at some of the materials they’re going to be reviewing,” Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease expert at Tufts Medical Center, told WBZ-TV. “I think the key pieces to that is an extensive risk benefit analysis that was done for this age group. Looking at the known adverse events in particular, the myocarditis which has been seen in younger individuals moreso males than females, and comparing that with a risk of a hospitalization due to Covid-19.”

Even if the FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to sign off on it next week. If that happens, then children ages 5 to 11 could start getting the shot by the end of next week.