BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday, after the 34-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was first to report Chung’s arrest on Tuesday. The former Patriot was also charged with vandalizing property. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy.
Chung retired from football in 2021, ending a 12-year career that included two stints in New England. The Patriots drafted him 34th overall in 2009 out of Oregon, giving the team a hard-hitting safety in the secondary. Chung played 10 seasons with the Patriots over his two stints with the team, coming down with 11 interceptions while making 778 combined tackles over his career. Chung won three Super Bowls during his time in New England, and was named to the franchise’s 2010s All-Decade Team.
He signed a two-year extension with the Patriots ahead of the 2020 season, but opted out of the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced his retirement in March of 2021.
Chung was charged with cocaine possession in New Hampshire in 2019, but those charges were resolved after Chung and the state of New Hampshire reached an agreement.