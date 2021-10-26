BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,115 new confirmed COVID cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 790,431. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,563.
There were 82,568 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.61%.
There are 546 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 137 patients currently in intensive care.