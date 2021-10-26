Seahawks Probably Wish They Went With Cam Newton Over Geno SmithGeno Smith's third straight dud makes you wonder if the Seahawks wouldn't have been better off pursuing Cam Newton.

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A 'Big Four' Feel To ItBoston's two stars were shining bright in an overtime win over Charlotte, but they weren't alone.

Jaylen Brown Delivers Early Dunk Of The Year Candidate With Posterizing Slam Over Miles BridgesJaylen Brown put the exclamation point on an exciting Celtics overtime win over the Hornets with a posterizing slam dunk against Miles Bridges.

Tom Brady Admits He's Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: 'I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again'Tom Brady is officially OUT on cold weather.

Jayson Tatum Scores 41 Points As Celtics Beat Hornets 140-129 In OTThe Boston Celtics beat Charlotte 140-129 on Monday night, handing the Hornets their first loss of the season.