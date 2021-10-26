BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities.
Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5.
The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research.
Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.