ORLANDO (NE Revolution) – One day after winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution (21-3-7; 70 pts.) battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC (12-8-11; 47 pts.) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium in the club’s final road match of the season. Orlando City’s Nani scored the opening goal of the match with a header in the 39th minute. The hosts added to their lead in the second half, when Daryl Dike converted on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Adam Buksa powered the Revolution to the late rally with an 81st-minute tally on Gustavo Bou’s assist before delivering the equalizer in stoppage time. DeJuan Jones and Carles Gil logged assists on Buksa’s second goal.

With tonight’s result, New England becomes the third MLS team to reach the 70-point threshold. The Revolution, now on a nine-game unbeaten streak, need just three more points over the final two games to set a new MLS single-season points record. New England completes the road slate of the regular season with a 10-3-4 record, as the club’s 34 away points stand alone as the second most all-time. The Revs concluded the road schedule by winning nine of their last 11 contests away from home. The result also guarantees the Revolution will finish the season with a new team record for fewest losses, while remaining in contention to match the league record of four defeats.

The Revolution are now the 11th team in MLS history with two 15-goal scorers on the same team. Buksa’s brace gives the Polish striker 16 goals on the season, placing him in a three-way tie for second in the MLS Golden Boot race, one off the league lead (17). He has now tallied in each of his last five starts and own seven goals in his last nine MLS appearances. Gustavo Bou, who trails Buksa by one with 15 tallies, reached the scoresheet for a sixth consecutive match by adding his ninth assist of the season on the first goal.

Carles Gil, who came on at halftime alongside Buksa, registered his MLS-leading 18th assist of the season. Gil needs just one more assist to tie the club’s record, while he needs only five more chances created to set the league’s new single-season mark.

DeJuan Jones also tallied his career-high fifth assist of the season on Buksa’s game-tying goal. His five helpers are tied for third most among all MLS defenders. As a team, the Revs’ 68 assists on the season set a new club mark, while the team-high goals total improves to 64 (2.0 goals per game).