FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend.

It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record.

The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract New England from its ultimate goal, which is to bring home the franchise’s first MLS Cup title.

“It’s not enough because we’re hungry for more,” Adam Buksa said Sunday night after tallying a brace against Orlando. “We want to win an MLS Cup, and our focus goes on the MLS Cup for now. Obviously, we have two more regular season games. We want to end the season in the right way and get ready for the most important part of the season.”

The Revs had a pretty good feeling that they’d claim the Supporters’ Shield this weekend, and did so on their way to Orlando on Saturday afternoon thanks to a Sporting KC win over the Seattle Sounders. The trophy will make its first appearance at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 7, when the Revolution finish the regular season against Miami CF on Decision Day.

New England will host any and all playoff games the club plays in, which is great news for the Revs considering they are 11-1-3 at home so far this season.

But they’ll have to wait a bit for the postseason to hit Gillette Stadium. Given their spot atop the MLS Standings, the Revs will begin their postseason quest sometime between Nov. 25-30.