BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case when a team’s season comes to an end, we’re learning more about some of the injuries the Red Sox were dealing with during their playoff run. That includes an obvious injury that third baseman Rafael Devers was nursing during the end of Boston’s season.

It didn’t hurt his production at the plate too much, but it was clear that Devers was smarting whenever he swung and missed. The third baseman had a few swings at the end of the regular season and during the postseason where he grimaced in pain after taking his cut.

On Monday, during their end of season press conference at Fenway Park, the Red Sox brass revealed that Devers was dealing with right elbow inflammation. He was evaluated when it first started to bother him and, thankfully, it is not a long-term concern for the team.

Devers won’t need to undergo offseason surgery, and everyone is confident that he’ll be back at full swing following an offseason of rest.

“We did some imaging during and nothing concerning was found,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Monday. “Kudos to our medical staff and to Raffy for how they managed it and played through it. It’s something — rest should do a lot to help.”

Devers slashed .295/.392/.636 during the postseason, clubbing five homers and driving in 12 runs. He was an All-Star for the first time during the regular season, and finished the year with a career-best 38 home runs and a team-high 113 RBIs.