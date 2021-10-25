KINGSTON (CBS) – A nor’easter is headed for the Massachusetts coast over the next several days, likely bringing downpours and damaging winds.

Eversource is gearing up for the possibility of power outages Monday night into Wednesday.

“This one in particular with the high winds, there’s still foliage on the trees which could bring branches down, trees down onto the power lines,” said Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon. “We always want our customers to be prepared as well, that means getting your storm kits put together.”

With 50-65 mph winds in the forecast, the staff at Aubuchon Hardware in Kingston spent Monday preparing for the after-work rush.

“It all depends on how the pattern goes, but it could be absolute chaos,” said store manager Mike Howes.

They’re stocking the shelves with the storm essentials: batteries, flashlights and generators.

“This part of the state there are a lot of power outages. When the wind blows, Duxbury, Kingston seems to lose power pretty quickly. So mostly generators, gas cans, lighting fixtures and stuff like that,” Howes told WBZ-TV.

The waters off Hyannis were calm Monday afternoon, but that could change by the evening – potentially disrupting ferry service to the islands.

“This one here, it looks like it’s going to be a rough sail Tuesday into Wednesday,” said Hy-Line Cruises Vice President Philip Scudder.

The concern isn’t the heavy rain, but the wind gusts.

“That’s basically the only problem that we have,” said Scudder. “The challenge is the wind. Rain isn’t anything that will hold us at the dock, but the wind will be very, very heavy.”

Hy-Line Cruises is keeping an eye on the forecast while operating on a trip-by-trip basis.

“We won’t cancel or stop the operation over a forecast. It’ll be the actual conditions that will create the problems,” Scudder said.