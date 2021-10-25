Mac Jones Eats Steak, Spaghetti And Eggs For Breakfast On Game DaysNo matter the hour of the day, Mac Jones will be eating spaghetti, steak and eggs before games.

Rafael Devers Was Dealing With Elbow Inflammation At End Of Season, Red Sox AnnounceRafael Devers was dealing with elbow inflammation at the end of the season, but the Red Sox are not concerned about it being a long-term issue with their third baseman.

Mac Jones Joined Some Very Rare Company For NFL Rookie QBsAs the numbers start to accumulate for the Patriots' rookie QB, he's also managed to put himself in some rather exclusive company.

Decisions Red Sox, Chaim Bloom Will Have To Make This OffseasonChaim Bloom has a busy offseason ahead as he maps out the best course of action for the Boston Red Sox.

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters' ShieldThe road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise's first Supporters' Shield over the weekend. But the Revs remain hungry to accomplish the team's ultimate goal: Winning the club's first MLS Cup title.