BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,173 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 789,316. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,540.
There were 206,974 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.57%.
There are 527 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 133 patients currently in intensive care.