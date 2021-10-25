BOSTON (CBS) – City workers were out on Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Ave. on Monday morning, starting the process of removing people from the area that has become the epicenter of Boston’s opioid crisis.
In an effort to clear out the stretch, known as “Mass and Cass” and “Methadone Mile,” teams began going from tent to tent informing people they can no longer stay in the area.READ MORE: Concord-Carlisle High School Teacher Accused Of Using Racist Slur Put On Leave
Last week, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Boston declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency that has been made worse by the pandemic.
Janey announced an Executive Order to combat the crisis. The area has long been the site of open drug dealing and addiction. The city says it generates two dump trucks worth of waste a day and health officials routinely respond to four to five overdoses daily.READ MORE: 'This Is Absolutely Bonkers,' Long Lines As Brockton High School Adds Metal Detectors, Bag Searches
Janey released a statement Monday about the city’s actions to clear Mass and Cass.
As stated in the executive order issued this past week, tents are not appropriate housing and are not permitted in public ways. The City regularly posts notices informing the public that tents must be removed. This information is also communicated directly by outreach workers who provide options for shelter and services. Tents or other personal property that are cleared from public ways by the City will be stored for property owners free of charge. No City of Boston employee will require an unsheltered individual to remove their encampment from public property unless there is shelter for that individual.MORE NEWS: Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 6-11 Has 'Strong Immune Response'
People staying in the area of Mass and Cass were offered shelter and treatment options. Teams Monday spoke with occupants, and handed out bins for their belongings.