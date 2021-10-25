FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England secondary has been delivered a big blow. Patriots starting slot corner Jonathan Jones is reportedly done for the season.
Jones missed Sunday’s blowout win over the Jets, and is reportedly set to undergo shoulder surgery, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones was placed on IR on Sunday with the injury, which he suffered during Week 6’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The 28-year-old Jones had played in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the first six weeks, recording 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses. Jones has carved out a very important role in the secondary over the last six seasons, with seven interceptions over 85 games — including 27 starts.
J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills are New England’s top two corners, but losing Jones in the slot is a massive hit to the team’s depth. With Jones now sidelined, it will place even more pressure on players like Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams as they elevate on the depth chart.