CONCORD (CBS) – A teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School has been placed on leave for allegedly using a racist slur.
In statement Monday, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said the teacher was coaching in another district and “was alleged to have used the N-word while addressing student-athletes on Friday night following a game.”
The teacher, who has not been identified, is on paid leave while the school investigates.
Hunter’s office would not say where the teacher was coaching when this happened.
“The Concord-Carlisle School District will not tolerate the use of racial slurs or any other inappropriate language meant to demean individuals or groups,” HUnter said.
“Our students’ safety, health, and mental health are our top priority; we continue to value inclusion and strive to create a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all.”