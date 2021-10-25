BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton High School students will have to go through metal detectors when they arrive for classes starting Monday.

It’s one of several added safety measures after some concerning incidents at the school in the last month, during which a student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on October 8 and a threatening social media post prompted a “stay in place” order last Friday.

Effective Monday, students and visitors will all have to pass through metal detectors on their way into their designated buildings.

All bags will be subject to search.

Students can now only carry bags the size of their laptops or smaller. They will not be allowed to take backpacks or duffel bags around from class to class.

If those are needed for specific reasons, they’ll have to be dropped off at designated locations.

The updated safety plan was put together over the weekend by the administration, the superintendent of schools and Brockton Police.

Hard to see from this distance, but students lined up outside #Brockton High School this morning waiting to go through metal detectors in designated buildings. They’re also not allowed to carry bags larger than laptops (including backpacks) as part of updated safety plan @wbz pic.twitter.com/BmO1WCylxL — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) October 25, 2021

“It pains me that these new measures are necessary, however after consulting staff, students and families we feel that this is what is needed to make our community feel safe,” Principal Cynthia Burns said in a statement.

“Right now, we need every good idea to be brought to the table. I look forward to hearing from our parents and guardians later this week at a meeting I am planning.”

Some parents told WBZ-TV Monday morning they’re upset about the late notice about the backpack change. One believed all of the students are being punished because of the actions of a few.