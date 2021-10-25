BOSTON (CBS) — A storm system is approaching southern New England and it will bring heavy rain with flooding concerns, as well as strong to damaging wind gusts that could lead to power outages and coastal flooding.

Light to moderate showers will stick around through the morning commute Monday before lifting to the north. While it may seem like some improvement by the afternoon, clouds will stick around with isolated showers possible at any point with a warm front draped across the region. This front will also be the dividing line between a cool feel to the north with highs stuck in the 50s to the potential of temps close to 70 along the south coast, especially if any breaks in the clouds develop.

Low pressure will move from the Ohio Valley to just south of New England Monday night into Tuesday, intensifying into a powerful storm just off our coast.

More steady rain and embedded storms will develop Tuesday morning with lingering showers into Wednesday. This is when the heaviest rain will fall with 2-to-5 inches possible.

An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for nearly all of southern New England due to the threat of urban flooding. Despite below average rainfall for the month, we still have a surplus of water from the extremely wet summer. Urban street flooding is possible along with some small rivers and streams. Now that the leaves are starting to fall, clogged drains could exacerbate street flooding concerns. If you can, try to remove leaf litter in the street and in your gutters.

As this storm intensifies Tuesday into Wednesday, onshore winds will ramp up. A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect for parts of eastern Massachusetts starting Tuesday morning and continuing into Wednesday afternoon. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible which could lead to tree damage and produce power outages.

We still have fully leafed trees that tend to catch the wind a bit better than bare trees. The strongest winds are expected early Tuesday into early Wednesday. It may continue to stay breezy into Thursday.

As for the coast, astronomical tides are low, but a persistent East/Northeast wind may lead to minor coastal flooding in spots and pockets of beach erosion.

Those with property near the coast or near areas that are prone to flooding should take the necessary actions.

This storm will begin to pull away on Wednesday with a brief break from the wet weather Thursday into Friday. However, another system will be right behind it, increasing rain chances again late Friday into the weekend.