BOSTON (CBS) — Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Patriots.
After moving to his left and delivering a deep pass up the field, Wilson absorbed a hit from behind by Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon.
Wilson’s pass was nearly intercepted, but a pass interference penalty gave the Jets 46 penalty yards to set them up for their first score of the game.
Wilson, though, remained down on the field in clear pain, unable to get up. He was tended to by the training staff. He eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power.
Zach Wilson remains on the ground after taking this hit from Matthew Judon pic.twitter.com/JiOGecJorx
— Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) October 24, 2021
Mike White entered the game to replace Wilson. White, getting the first NFL action of his career, threw a touchdown pass on his third play.
After spending time in the sideline medical tent, Wilson made his way to the Jets’ locker room for further evaluation.
The Jets said that Wilson was questionable to return.
Just two plays prior to the injury, Wilson appeared to nearly injure his left knee when taking a hit near the sideline from Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. Wilson showed no ill effect from that play and delivered a strike to convert a third-and-4 on the next play.
Wilson was 6-for-10 for 51 yards at the time of the injury.