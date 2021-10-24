BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ defensive backfield is going to be shorthanded for at least three weeks.
The team placed slot cornerback Jonathan Jones on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three games — vs. the Jets, at the Chargers, and at the Panthers.
Jones has played in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps to this point, recording 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses. He suffered a shoulder injury last week against Dallas and didn’t practice all week.
In Jones’ absence, the Patriots are likely to call upon Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams for elevated roles.