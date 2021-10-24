Patriots Place Jonathan Jones On Injured ReserveThe Patriots' defensive backfield is going to be shorthanded for at least three weeks.

Chris Hogan Retires After Brief Return To NFLChris Hogan's second stint in the NFL turned out to be a short one.

Patriots-Jets Week 7 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Week 7's Patriots-Jets matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Richard Seymour Officially Inducted Into Patriots Hall Of FameRichard Seymour has officially taken his place among the greats in the history of the New England Patriots.

Revolution Win Supporters' Shield For First Time In Franchise HistoryFor the first time in franchise history, the New England Revolution have won Major League Soccer's Supporters' Shield, given to the team with the most points during the regular season.